PayPal adds more tech talent to board with HP CEO Enrique Lores
Jun. 30, 2021 1:56 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)HPQ, PYPLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- PayPal Holdings (PYPL -0.2%) names HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) President and CEO Enrique Lores to its board, effective yesterday, and bringing the board's number of directors to 12.
- Lores became HPQ's president and CEO in November 2019 after serving in a number of senior leadership positions across its personal systems, print, industrial and services businesses at a regional and international levels.
- PayPal CEO Dan Schulman says Lores's "product and operational expertise will be invaluable to PayPal as we continue to expand our leadership position in this new digital era."
- Earlier this month, PayPal's stock jumped after the fintech raised rates for merchants on payments made through its Checkout, Pay with Venmo, and PayPal Credit products.