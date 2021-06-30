Full Truck Alliance jumps back over IPO pricing level
Jun. 30, 2021 2:02 PM ETFull Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) is up 16.01% after three consecutive down days.
- The company raised $1.6B in its offering, which was the biggest Chinese listing in the United States so far this year before Didi Global brought in $4.4B with its debut today on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Full Truck Alliance has some pretty decent institutional support as the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the Mubadala Investment Co. both bought $100M worth of shares at the IPO price. Invesco also bought $500M worth of ADSs and Fidelity scooped up $100M worth.
- Full Truck Alliance traded as high as $19.60 earlier in the session. The IPO was priced at $19 per ADS.