Walgreens Boots FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview

Jun. 30, 2021 2:12 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, July 1st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+38.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.47B (-3.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adjusted gross margin of 20.5%; and SG&A expense to be $5.65B for the quarter.
  • Over the last 2 years, WBA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.
