Walgreens Boots FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 30, 2021 2:12 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, July 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+38.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.47B (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted gross margin of 20.5%; and SG&A expense to be $5.65B for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, WBA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.