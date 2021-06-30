McCormick Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 30, 2021 2:14 PM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- McCormick (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-57.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Gross profit margin of 39.8% for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, MKC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.