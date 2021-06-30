Acuity Brands FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 30, 2021 2:14 PM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, July 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $840.9M (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AYI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.