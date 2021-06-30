Simply Good Foods FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 30, 2021 2:16 PM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, July 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $245.09M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.