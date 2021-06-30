Bed Bath & Beyond CEO: Exclusive brands contributed to earnings performance

Bed Bath & Beyond in Victorville, California
sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) CEO Mark Tritton said Wednesday that his company's recent financial results were driven by strong sequential performance and customers' embrace of its new exclusive brands.
  • In an interview with CNBC, Tritton pointed to the back-to-school season and a surge in people moving to new homes as potential near-term tailwinds.
  • The CEO of the home goods retailer pointed to statistics suggesting that 2021 could be a banner year for relocations, as people buy new homes amid the remote-work revolution.
  • Tritton said that a customer who has moved spends 30% more on average than one who's buying items for their established home.
  • The CEO spoke as BBBY rallied 8% in midday trading on Wednesday, climbing to $32.35.
  • The rally followed the release of the company's quarterly earnings report. The company missed on its bottom line but saw better-than-expected revenues, which rose 49% from last year.
  • BBBY also issued strong top-line guidance for Q2.
  • As for the introduction of exclusive brands, Tritton told CNBC that these products would be accretive over time. He added that such a boost should help offset some of the margin pressure caused by a shift to more online sales.
  • However, Tritton made no reference to BBBY's recent performance as one of the most high-profile meme stocks.
  • BBBY had been in the headlines earlier this year after it became one of the meme-stock standouts. This interest from retail investors sent shares briefly spiking above $52 in January.
  • The stock saw another bout of meme-stock interest a few weeks ago, with another sudden rally above $44 in early June.
  • After coming off those June levels, the stock settled into a range, as seen in this chart of recent action:

