Masimo requests Apple Watch import ban, alleging patent infringement

Jun. 30, 2021

Apple Store
Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Medical technology company Masimo (MASI -1.6%) has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking an Apple (AAPL +0.5%) Watch import halt, alleging patent infringement.
  • Masimo says the Apple Watch Series 6 infringes five patents for devices that measure blood oxygen levels by transmitting light through the skin. The medical company says the technology is core to its business.
  • Massimo sued Apple in January 2020 for allegedly stealing trade secrets "under the guise of a working relationship ." Apple also hired a number of Massimo employees for its health team.
  • What's next: The Massimo patents are currently under review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to determine if the underlying technology is patentable. Apple has argued that the patents don't cover new inventions.
