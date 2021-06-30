Sempra downgraded at BofA, defended at Evercore after earnings guidance
- Sempra Energy (SRE -1.2%) extends yesterday's 2.6% loss following disappointing profit guidance, seeing FY 2022 adjusted EPS of $8.10-$8.70, with the $8.40 midpoint coming in short of the $8.47 analyst consensus estimate.
- Shares are downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Bank of America, as analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith cites "a more subdued utility earnings profile and a moderation of timing expectations for the novel infrastructure segment."
- But Evercore ISI analyst Durgesh Chopr maintains his Outperform rating and $143 price target, saying the update was neutral and that he still sees the stock as undervalued.
- Sempra also said yesterday it was unable to finalize a long-term deal with Saudi Aramco to support the proposed Port Arthur LNG export terminal in Texas.