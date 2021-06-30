Dick's Sporting Goods lands higher price target from Cowen on strong execution
Jun. 30, 2021 3:22 PM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cowen lifts estimates on Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -0.6%) after factoring in new channel checks and hearing about the retailer's strong execution during a meeting with DKS management.
- Analyst John Kernan says Dick's is seeing high returns on its investments in store redesigns and community goodwill through commitments to underserved youth sports and fields. On the financial front, Kernan notes that digital margins are moving higher on operating leverage and increased merchandise margins. He sees enough drivers in place for Dick's to generate close to $1B in free cash flow in FY22.
- The firm keeps an Outperform rating on Dick's and hikes its price target to $147 off higher Q2 same-store sales and EPS estimates. The new PT works out to 18X the firm's 2022 EPS estimate and is well above the average Wall Street analyst PT of $105.16.
- Dick's is not due to report earnings until near the end of August. The sporting goods retailer has knocked out ten consecutive top line beats.