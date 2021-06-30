Amazon plans to deploy full Rivian EV delivery fleet by 2030

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to have 10,000 of its EV delivery fleet on the road as earlier as 2022. The remainder of the 100,000 vehicle order from Rivian should be deployed by 2030.
  • In a blog post discussing its new sustainability report, Amazon says it has delivered more than 20M packages in electric vehicles to date across North America and Europe.
  • In March, Amazon expanded testing of its Rivian delivery vans from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
