Shell plans to hang on to Norco refinery - Reuters
Jun. 30, 2021
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.7%), which will soon have just one operating crude oil refinery in the U.S., likely will keep its Norco refinery in Louisiana because of its role in supplying the company's chemical plants, Reuters reports.
- In addition to producing gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, the Norco refinery produces ethylene and propylene that go to the adjoining Shell Norco chemical plant and to Shell's Geismar plant, also in Louisiana.
- The company has three recent refinery sales that are set to close in Q4: the Anacortes refinery in Washington, its controlling interest in the joint venture Deer Park refinery in Texas, and the Mobile chemical refinery in Alabama.
- Shell reportedly is considering selling its holdings in the Permian Basin which may be worth as much as $10B.