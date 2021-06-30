Mid Penn Bancorp to acquire Riverview Financial

Jun. 30, 2021 4:17 PM ETRiverview Financial Corporation (RIVE), MPBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) signed a definitive merger agreement post which the former will acquire the latter in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$124.7M (based on June 29 closing price).
  • The combination provides access to attractive core deposit funding markets including the Clearfield and Altoona geographies in western Pennsylvania.
  • The transaction creates a combined community banking franchise with ~$4.8B in assets, $3.7B in deposits and $3.7B in loans.
  • Under agreement terms, Riverview shareholders will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn stock for each share.
  • Post the transaction, Mid Penn will be the sixth largest Pennsylvania headquartered bank under $10B.
  • Merger is expected to close in Q4.
