Cohu offloads $100M in debt prepayment

Jun. 30, 2021 4:28 PM ETCohu, Inc. (COHU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) prepaid an additional $100M of its term loan B (TLB) facility thereby reducing the outstanding principal of its TLB to ~$104M.
  • The debt prepayment was funded with net proceeds from the divestment of the company’s Printed Circuit Board Test business closed on June 24.
  • The prepayment will save ~$0.8M n FQ3 interest expense; with the large principal reduction, loan origination costs being amortized over the life of the TLB are accelerated and, as a result, the company expects to record a non-cash charge of ~$1.7M for loss on debt extinguishment.
  • YTD, the company has reduced TLB debt by ~$202M.
