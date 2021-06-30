Cohu offloads $100M in debt prepayment
Jun. 30, 2021 4:28 PM ETCohu, Inc. (COHU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) prepaid an additional $100M of its term loan B (TLB) facility thereby reducing the outstanding principal of its TLB to ~$104M.
- The debt prepayment was funded with net proceeds from the divestment of the company’s Printed Circuit Board Test business closed on June 24.
- The prepayment will save ~$0.8M n FQ3 interest expense; with the large principal reduction, loan origination costs being amortized over the life of the TLB are accelerated and, as a result, the company expects to record a non-cash charge of ~$1.7M for loss on debt extinguishment.
- YTD, the company has reduced TLB debt by ~$202M.