Ad firm Outbrain sets likely $2B IPO following rival Taboola’s go-public deal
Jun. 30, 2021 4:30 PM ETOneBeacon Insurance Group, LTD (OB-OLD)OB, TBLABy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Adtech firm Outbrain Inc. (NYSE:OB-OLD) has filed for an IPO at what’s likely to be about a $2B valuation -- following in the footsteps of rival Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA), which began publicly trading Wednesday after a SPAC merger.
- Outbrain wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to offer $100M of stock, although that’s just a placeholder number.
- The company released few other details, such as how many shares it expects to sell and at what price range. However, Outbrain said that it intends to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “OB.”
- Outbrain and Taboola both offer those “Recommended for You” links that appear at the bottom of many Web pages, leading to sponsored content with catchy headlines like “Meet The Startup Disrupting The Oral Care Aisle.”
- OB wrote in its S-1 that “our platform enables over 7,000 online properties, including many of the world’s most prestigious publications, helping them engage their users and monetize their visits. Fueled by over 1 billion data events gathered each minute, our platform matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement while delivering efficient, sustainable monetization.”
- The company said that its clients include top news sites from around the world like U.S.-based CNN, France’s Le Monde, Germany’s Der Spiegel and Japan’s Asahi Shimbun.
- Outbrain wrote in its S-1 that the company’s revenues rose 11.6% in 2020 to reach $767.1M. That helped the firm earn $4.3M in net income vs. a $20.5M 2019 net loss:
- Outbrain had reportedly confidentially filed to go public in 2014, but didn't ultimately do so.
- The company then agreed in 2019 acquisition by Taboola, but TBLA canceled the deal late last year.
- Published reports then indicated that Outbrain would seek to go public on its own at about a $2B valuation, while Taboola agreed to a $2.6B merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
- TBLA began trading Wednesday following the SPAC deal’s closure, while Outbrain confirmed in April that it had confidentially filed for an IPO.