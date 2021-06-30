TechnipFMC wins 'substantial' subsea contract from Equinor

Jun. 30, 2021 4:33 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI), EQNREQNR, FTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil rig platform
Brasil2/iStock via Getty Images

  • TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) +0.5% post-market after saying it was awarded a "substantial" subsea contract by Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) for work at the Kristin South project in the North Sea; the company defines a substantial contract in the $250M-$500M range.
  • TechnipFMC will supply rigid pipelines, static and dynamic umbilicals, as well as pipeline and marine installation of the subsea production facilities.
  • Equinor and partners including TotalEnergies and Eni said earlier today that they plan to spend 6.5B Norwegian crowns to develop two discoveries in the Kristin oilfield.
