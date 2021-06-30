Apellis, Beam to collaborate on therapies for complement-driven diseases
Jun. 30, 2021 4:42 PM ETBeam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), APLSBEAM, APLSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) will collaborate to develop therapies for complement-driven diseases.
- The body's complement system is thought to play a role in immune system-related disorders, as well as diseases of the central nervous system.
- The five-year agreement calls for the use of Beam's proprietary base editing technology. The companies will work on six research programs focused on several targets, including those in the eye, liver, and brain.
- Base editing is a new type of precision genetic medicine that uses a chemical reaction create precise, predictable, and efficient single base changes at targeted genomic sequences without making changes in DNA strands.
- Apellis has exclusive rights to license each of the six programs. Beam can enter a 50-50 U.S. co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Apellis for one of the programs.
- Beam will receive a $50M payment when the agreement is signed, followed by a $25M payment one year later. The company is also eligible for milestone and royalty payments.
- Apellis shares are up 1.3% to $64 and and Beam shares are up 0.6% to $129.50.