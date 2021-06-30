Two Harbors Investment names new chief investment officer

  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) announces that William Greenberg, the company’s President and CEO, has been appointed to also serve as the company’s Chief Investment Officer.
  • The company entered into a mutually agreeable Separation and Release Agreement with Matthew Koeppen, pursuant to which Mr. Koeppen will cease to serve as the company’s CIO, with immediate effect.
  • William Greenberg has served as President and CEO since June 2020 and as a Director since September 2020.
  • Mr. Greenberg previously served as Co-CIO from January 2020 to June 2020 and as Co-Deputy CIO from June 2018 to January 2020.
  • SA Contributor writes: 'Two Harbors: Preferreds Offer Attractive Risk/Reward'
