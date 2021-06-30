Passage Bio initiated overweight at Raymond James; expects a de-risking event this year

Jun. 30, 2021

  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is trading ~3.4% higher in the post-market after Raymond James started the coverage of the stock with an overweight rating and a price target of $29.00 per share to imply a premium of ~119.0% to the close.
  • Passage Bio, described by the firm as a “high quality gene therapy company,” is unique from others, the analyst argues pointing to its potential to make use of the partnership with James Wilson, cited as a “world-renowned gene therapy pioneer.”
  • The company’s clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis and Krabbe disease “are ultra-orphan indications and represent very modest commercial opportunities.” Yet they have “a more streamlined path to market,” the firm added.
  • The analyst predicts that positive topline data expected this year for gene therapy candidate PBGM01 in GM1 gangliosidosis “will be de-risking for the broader platform.”
  • The initial safety and 30-day biomarker data from a Phase 1/2 study for PBGM01 in infantile GM1 gangliosidosis are expected in Q4 2021, Passage Bio announced last month.
