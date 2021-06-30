Chimera Investment sponsors two residential mortgage loan securitizations

  • Chimera Investments (NYSE:CIM) uses mortgage loans from previous securitizations to sponsor CIM 2021-R4, a $545.7M securitization of seasoned reperforming residential mortgage loans.
  • It also sponsored a $320.3M prime jumbo securitization, or CIM 2021-J3.
  • Securities sold by CIM 2021-R4, with an aggregate balance of $463.8M, were sold in a private placement to institutional investors, which represented 85% of the capital structure.
  • It retains subordinate interest in securities with an aggregate balance of $81.9M and certain invest-only securities.
  • Chimera also retains an option to call the securitized mortgage loans at any time beginning in June 2024.
  • The average debt cost of the securitization is 1.97%, lower than the weighted cost of debt of 3.79% for the prior securitizations.
  • Previously, (March 31) Chimera sponsors $2.62B of mortgage loan securitizations in March
