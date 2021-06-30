Live Oak Bancshares names new CFO
Jun. 30, 2021 5:10 PM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announces that William C. Losch III will assume the role of chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1, 2021.
- Losch has spent 12 years at First Horizon Corporation as senior executive vice president and CFO. Previously, he has held senior roles at First Union and Wachovia.
- "William C. Loschwill help us continue our mission to be America’s small business bank, and we look forward to furthering the successful legacy Brett Caines built as we fundamentally change our industry for the better," says Chairman and CEO James S. Mahan III.
- Losch will join the company August 1, 2021, before taking the role of CFO.
- Press Release