DigitalBridge prices $300M securitized financing facility

Jun. 30, 2021 5:14 PM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG)DBRGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) prices an offering of $300M of 3.95% secured fund fee revenue notes and will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • The anticipated repayment date of the class A-2 notes is September 2025; they're expected to be issued by two DBRG subsidiaries in a privately placed securitization transaction.
  • In addition and concurrent with the notes offering, the co-issuers expect to issue Class A-1 secured fund fee revenue variable funding notes, which will allow DigitalBridge to borrow up to $150M on a revolving basis.
  • That amount may increase the principal amount of VFN notes to $200M under certain conditions.
  • Both classes of notes are labeled as series 2021-1; closing is expected to occur on July 9, 2021.
  • On June 22, Colony Capital changed its name to DigitalBridge to reflect its shift to digital infrastructure and investment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.