DigitalBridge prices $300M securitized financing facility
Jun. 30, 2021
- DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) prices an offering of $300M of 3.95% secured fund fee revenue notes and will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- The anticipated repayment date of the class A-2 notes is September 2025; they're expected to be issued by two DBRG subsidiaries in a privately placed securitization transaction.
- In addition and concurrent with the notes offering, the co-issuers expect to issue Class A-1 secured fund fee revenue variable funding notes, which will allow DigitalBridge to borrow up to $150M on a revolving basis.
- That amount may increase the principal amount of VFN notes to $200M under certain conditions.
- Both classes of notes are labeled as series 2021-1; closing is expected to occur on July 9, 2021.
- On June 22, Colony Capital changed its name to DigitalBridge to reflect its shift to digital infrastructure and investment.