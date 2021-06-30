Everi prices $400M senior unsecured notes offering
Jun. 30, 2021 5:19 PM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)EVRIBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Entertainment and technology solutions provider Everi (NYSE:EVRI) has announced the pricing of its previously announced offering of $400M senior unsecured notes due 2029.
- The notes are being offered at a rate of 5.000% and an issue price of par. They will be guaranteed by some of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries.
- Closing date is currently expected to be on July 15, 2021.
- A portion of the proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem in full its 7.50% senior unsecured notes due 2025. The remaining proceeds, along with cash on hand and proceeds from the company’s previously announced expected new credit facilities, will be used to repay all borrowings under its existing credit facilities.
