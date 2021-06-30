Albemarle launches new lab to build better batteries for electric vehicles
Jun. 30, 2021 5:25 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) says it opened its Battery Materials Innovation Center at its Kings Mountain, N.C., site in support of its lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate and advanced energy storage materials growth platforms.
- BMIC will develop lithium products 2x-3x faster than previously, Albemarle Chief Technology Officer Glen Merfeld tells Bloomberg.
- As an example, the new lab will use cellphone-sized custom samples to test how well a lithium-concoction will work with new car models, a process that currently takes months and happens off-site at manufacturers.
- The lab will be an accelerator for what was "an incredibly slow process and was really arms-length," Merfeld says.
- The lab also will create a razor-thin form of lithium that will make batteries cheaper and more powerful; the foil measures just 20 microns, or about a fifth of a human hair, and the company says it may achieve thicknesses of 3-5 microns in the future.
- Albemarle's long-term promise is very good, but current valuations imply the lithium boom already is priced in, The Value Investor writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.