Jun. 30, 2021
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is up 1.1% in postmarket NYSE trading after its fiscal third-quarter revenues edged expectations and the company reaffirmed guidance that it was on track for EBITDA growth, ahead of a proposed business combination with Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI).
  • Revenues rose by 4.8% to C$1.38B, and adjusted EBITDA rose 5.4% to C$642M on a margin of 46.7% (up 30 basis points).
  • Free cash flow rose nearly 39%, to C$307M.
  • New wireless customers came to 51,000, with postpaid net adds at 46,600. Wireless ARPU decreased 5.1% to C$36.94; "however, an increase in customers signing up for our bundled offerings and Internet migration to faster speed tiers continues to accelerate which led to Internet revenue growth."
  • Postpaid churn of 1.07% was about 18 basis points better from the prior quarter.
  • Consumer RGU losses of about 36,300 continued to improve, led by Internet RGU adds of about 1,300 (more Internet and wireless bundles).
  • Revenue by segment: Consumer wireline, C$935M (up 1.3%); Business wireline, C$145M (up 3.6%); Wireless service, C$225M (up 9.2%); Wireless equipment, C$73M (up 58.7%).
  • No conference call is planned.
