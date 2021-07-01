Comfort Systems USA buys electrical contracting solutions and services firm Amteck
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) inks an agreement to acquire the Amteck, LLC family of companies headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Amteck provides electrical contracting solutions and services, including design and build, pre-fabrication and installation for core electric and low-voltage systems, and services for planned maintenance, retrofit and emergency work.
- Amteck is expected to contribute annualized revenues of ~$175 million to $200 million and EBITDA of $14 million to $17 million.
- Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s CEO: “..Amteck has a fantastic reputation for electrical contracting and related services in industrial markets such as food processing. Amteck brings world-class capabilities in complex projects, deep customer relationships, design-build competence, and notable opportunities for long-term synergy in our electrical segment.”