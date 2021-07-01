FDA accepts Hutchmed's application for surufatinib in neuroendocrine tumors
Jul. 01, 2021 6:18 AM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)HCMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Hutchmed (NASDAQ:HCM) announces that the FDA has accepted its filing of the New Drug Application (NDA) for surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
- The PDUFA goal date assigned by the FDA is April 30, 2022.
- The NDA is supported by data from two positive Phase III studies of surufatinib in patients with pancreatic and extra-pancreatic NET in China (SANET‑p and SANET‑ep), and a surufatinib study conducted in the U.S.
- The data package will also be used to file a Marketing Authorization Application to the EMA.
- HUTCHMED has initiated an Expanded Access Protocol in U.S. to ensure patients with NET with limited therapeutic options have access to this treatment.
- Recently, HCM's surufatinib was OK'd in China for treatment of advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.
- HCM shares down 2.3% premarket trading at $38.37.