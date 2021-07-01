MKS Instruments to buy Atotech for $16.20 in cash plus stock deal
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) up 3.80% premarket after entering into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which MKS will acquire Atotech for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock for each Atotech common share.
- The equity value of the transaction is $5.1B and the enterprise value of the transaction is ~$6.5B.
- The deal aims to combine capabilities in lasers, optics, motion and process chemistry to enable next-generation advanced electronics and accelerates interconnect solutions for customers to address increasing miniaturization demands that enables integration of chips to devices.
- The transaction will result in pro forma annual revenue of $3.8B and is expected to be accretive to MKS' Non-GAAP net earnings per share within the first year and additive to MKS' free cash flow and expects to realize $50M in annualized cost synergies within 18 to 36 months.
- MKS intends to fund the cash portion of the transaction with a combination of available cash on hand and committed debt financing.
- The combined company is expected to have pro forma net cash and investments of ~$800M and total debt outstanding of $5.3B at closing, with an estimated gross leverage ratio of under 4.0 times and net leverage ratio of under 3.5 times. MKS has also obtained a commitment to replace its current $100M asset-based revolving credit facility with a $500M revolving credit facility.
- The transaction, expected to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement of Atotech under the laws of Jersey, has been unanimously approved by the MKS and Atotech boards of directors and is subject to other closing conditions, expected to close by the 4Q 2021.
- Carlyle (CG) and its affiliates, owner of 79% of outstanding Atotech common shares, have signed an irrevocable agreement to vote in favor of the transaction. 80% of shares owned by Carlyle will be subject to a 30-day lock-up period post-closing and 60% of shares owned by Carlyle will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period post-closing.