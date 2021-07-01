Avient buys Magna Colours Ltd for $48 million

  • Avient (NYSE:AVNT) expands its sustainable solutions portfolio with the acquisition of Magna Colours.
  • Founded in 1978 and based in Barnsley, U.K., Magna is a developer of next-gen water-based ink technology that provides innovative and high-performance solutions.
  • The MagnaColours® materials will join Avient's existing specialty inks portfolio, besides prominent brands such as Wilflex® and Rutland®.
  • "Magna represents an important investment in sustainable solutions, as brand owners seek alternatives to legacy technologies," said Robert M. Patterson, Chairman, President and CEO, Avient Corporation.
