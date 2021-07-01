MKS Instruments buys Atotech for $5.1B in cash and stock deal
Jul. 01, 2021 6:26 AM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)ATC, MKSIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) has acquired Atotech (NYSE:ATC) +4% premarket, for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock for each Atotech common share.
- The equity value of the transaction is $5.1B and the enterprise value of the transaction is ~$6.5B.
- The transaction will result in pro forma annual revenue of $3.8B and will be accretive to MKS’ Non-GAAP net earnings per share within the first year and additive to free cash flow.
- The company expects to realize $50M in annualized cost synergies within 18 to 36 months.
- The acquisition of Atotech also provides MKS with a recurring revenue stream from a consumables portfolio for leading-edge devices, with meaningful scale and potential on which to build.
- MKS intends to fund the cash portion of the transaction with a combination of available cash on hand and committed debt financing.
- The combined company is expected to have pro forma net cash and investments of ~$800M and total debt outstanding of $5.3B.
- The transaction is expected to close by 4Q21.
- Carlyle and its affiliates (NASDAQ:CG), owner of 79% of outstanding Atotech common shares, to vote in favor of the transaction and 80% of shares owned by Carlyle will be subject to a 30-day lock-up and 60% of shares owned by Carlyle will be subject to a 60-day lock-up period post-closing.
- Last month, MKSI has approached Atotech with an acquisition offer.