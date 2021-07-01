Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada prices initial public offering at $12/ADS
Jul. 01, 2021 6:45 AM ETD-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)HEPSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) has priced its initial public offering of 56,740,000 American Depositary Shares, representing 56,740,000 Class B ordinary shares at $12.00 per ADS, within the estimated range of $11-$13.
- The offering consists of 41.67M ADS offered by the company and 15.07M by a selling shareholder)
- ADSs to begin trading today on Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on July 6.
- Selling shareholder has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 8,511,000 additional ADSs.
- Founded in 2000, the company has booked $815M in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. In 2020, the company connected 33M members, 9M Active Customers and a base of approximately 45K Active Merchants.