Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada prices initial public offering at $12/ADS

  • D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) has priced its initial public offering of 56,740,000 American Depositary Shares, representing 56,740,000 Class B ordinary shares at $12.00 per ADS, within the estimated range of $11-$13.
  • The offering consists of 41.67M ADS offered by the company and 15.07M by a selling shareholder)
  • ADSs to begin trading today on Nasdaq and the offering is expected to close on July 6.
  • Selling shareholder has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 8,511,000 additional ADSs.
  • Founded in 2000, the company has booked $815M in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. In 2020, the company connected 33M members, 9M Active Customers and a base of approximately 45K Active Merchants.
