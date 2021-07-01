ITT divests the subsidiary holding legacy liabilities to Delticus
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) has divested InTelCo Management LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary that holds long-term liabilities to Delticus HoldCo, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus.
- The estimated impact of the divesture will be a one-time after-tax loss of approximately $27 million to be recorded in Q2'21.
- Delticus has acquired 100% of the equity of InTelCo, which indemnifies ITT for all legacy asbestos liabilities. At closing, ITT contributed approximately $398 million in cash to InTelCo.
- ITT removed all asbestos obligations, related insurance assets, and associated deferred tax assets from the company's consolidated balance sheet following the deal.
- Delticus will assume the operational management of InTelCo, including the administration of all the asbestos claims and collection of existing insurance policy reimbursements.
- Luca Savi, ITT President and CEO: “This transaction, along with our successful U.S. pension plan termination executed in October 2020, position us very favorably for future growth and capital flexibility.”