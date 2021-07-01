Bowling center operator Bowlero confirms deal to go public through SPAC Isos Acquisition
- Bowlero, which calls itself the world's largest operator of bowling centers, confirmed it will go public through a deal with SPAC Isos Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ISOS).
- The combined company will have an enterprise value of about $2.6B. The transaction includes a $450M PIPE anchored by investors including funds managed by Apollo Global (NYSE:APO), Brigade Capital, Soros Fund, Donerail Group and Wells Fargo Asset Management, according to a statement.
- Revenue and EBITDA for calendar year 2022 are expected to be $859M and $275m, respectively.
- Upon closing of the deal, the combined company will be named Bowlero and it will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BOWL." The deal is expected to be completed in October.
- Bowlero operates bowling centers with full-service bars and arcade games. It operates under the Bowlero brand as well as AMF and Bowlmor Lanes brands.
- The Isos SPAC is led by co-Chief Executive Officers George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, both former WWE executives.
- The news was first reported by Bloomberg last week.