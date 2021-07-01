Simply Good Foods EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue; raises FY2021 outlook above consensus
Jul. 01, 2021
- Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.17.
- Revenue of $284M (+32.0% Y/Y) beats by $38.91M.
- FY 2021 outlook: Net Sales expected to be in the $995-1,005 million range vs. consensus of $946.64M, greater than the previous estimate of $930-940 million; Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the $200-205 million range, greater than the previous estimate of $180-185 million.
- The Company anticipates 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 vs. consensus of $1.03, vs. $0.91 in 2020.
