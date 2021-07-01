PepsiCo plans to cut sugar content across beverages in Europe
Jul. 01, 2021 7:40 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) plans to reduce sugar content in sodas and iced teas by 25% in the European Union by 2025 and launch more nutritious snacks.
- The food and beverage giant is looking to attract more health-conscious consumers in the European market, which accounts for about 25% of PepsiCo's total sales.
- The healthy push will also include reformulating products using low-calorie sweeteners and taking low-fat brands to new markets.
- Of note, several European nations countries have levied taxes on sweetened sodas, fruit juices and flavored water to tackle health and obesity issues.
- "In Europe today, almost one in three beverages we sell is sugar-free and we believe this trend will continue to grow over time," notes PepsiCo Europe's CEO Silviu Popovici.
- Looking even further down the road, PepsiCo plans to cut added sugar levels by 50% by 2030 across its European beverage portfolio that includes Pepsi-Cola, Lipton Ice Tea and 7UP sold across Europe. PepsiCo expects to find growth through the healthy snacks category. The company hopes to see a 10X increase in sales by 2025 and expand it to a $1B portfolio by 2030.
- Earlier this week: PepsiCo tipped by Morgan Stanley for strong Q2.