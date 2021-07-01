PepsiCo plans to cut sugar content across beverages in Europe

Jul. 01, 2021 7:40 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments

Macro of metal cans with refreshing drinks
scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) plans to reduce sugar content in sodas and iced teas by 25% in the European Union by 2025 and launch more nutritious snacks.
  • The food and beverage giant is looking to attract more health-conscious consumers in the European market, which accounts for about 25% of PepsiCo's total sales.
  • The healthy push will also include reformulating products using low-calorie sweeteners and taking low-fat brands to new markets.
  • Of note, several European nations countries have levied taxes on sweetened sodas, fruit juices and flavored water to tackle health and obesity issues.
  • "In Europe today, almost one in three beverages we sell is sugar-free and we believe this trend will continue to grow over time," notes PepsiCo Europe's CEO Silviu Popovici.
  • Looking even further down the road, PepsiCo plans to cut added sugar levels by 50% by 2030 across its European beverage portfolio that includes Pepsi-Cola, Lipton Ice Tea and 7UP sold across Europe. PepsiCo expects to find growth through the healthy snacks category. The company hopes to see a 10X increase in sales by 2025 and expand it to a $1B portfolio by 2030.
  • Earlier this week: PepsiCo tipped by Morgan Stanley for strong Q2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.