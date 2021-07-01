Seres Therapeutics inks SER-109 commercialization agreement in $525M deal
Jul. 01, 2021 7:44 AM ETSeres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)MCRBBy: SA News Team4 Comments
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) has entered into an agreement with Nestlé Health Science to jointly commercialize SER-109 for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), in the U.S. and Canada, in a deal that could go up to as much as $525M.
- Under the terms of the deal, Seres will receive license payments of $175M up front, and an additional $125M upon FDA approval of SER-109.
- The agreement also includes sales target milestones which, if achieved, could total up to $225M.
- Seres will be responsible for development and pre-commercialization costs in the U.S., and upon commercialization, will will be entitled to an amount equal to 50% of the commercial profits.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
- Seres had posted data from its late-stage study of SER-109, in May.