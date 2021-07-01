Walgreens rises after earnings beat and guidance raise for fiscal 2021
Jul. 01, 2021
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has added ~1.9% in the pre-market after the company’s third-quarter financials for fiscal 2021 came ahead of expectations.
- The pharmacy retail chain has also lifted its 2021 guidance to reflect the strong quarterly data and the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations.
- “This quarter’s results demonstrate continued momentum, and while challenges lie ahead, we are in a strong position to grow and innovate our core retail and pharmacy businesses for the future,” noted Rosalind Brewer who will shortly lead the WBA conference call for the second time as its CEO.
- WBA sales from continuing operations have risen ~12.1% YoY to $34.0B driven by the solid growth in international and U.S. segments aided by the joint venture formed in Germany.
- The U.S. and international segments saw sales rise ~5.1% and ~75.8% YoY to $28.7B and $5.3B, respectively. Comparable sales in the U.S. have increased ~6.4% YoY driven by ~8.4% YoY and ~1.7% YoY in comparable pharmacy sales and comparable retail sales, respectively.
- Including a ~600 basis point benefit from COVID-19 immunizations, the prescriptions filled in the quarter have jumped ~9.8% YoY.
- Earnings from continuing operations have stood at $1.27 per share compared with a loss of $2.05 in the prior-year quarter.
- Net cash during the first nine months has increased by $912M to $4.3B while the free cash flow jumped by $873M to $3.3B.
- WBA has completed the divestiture of the Alliance Healthcare businesses to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5B, and a portion of proceeds has been used to eliminate $3.3B of debt. The remainder will be used “to accelerate growth of its core retail pharmacy and healthcare businesses,” the company said.
- WBA has lifted the 2021 adjusted earnings guidance to ~10% growth from mid-to-high single-digit growth on a constant currency basis. The consensus earnings guidance for FY21 indicates $4.75 EPS with a ~0.2% YoY growth.
- The company has administered 25M COVID-19 vaccinations to date and has conducted over 8M COVID-19 tests.
- The conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. EST.
- Previously the rival Rite Aid, which had administered over 6M COVID-19 vaccine doses during its immunization drive, fell after revealing a mixed performance with Q1 FY22 results.