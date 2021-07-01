PREIT inks $172M in mortgage loans, targets debt maturities extension

  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust or PREIT (NYSE:PEI) entered into $172M+ of mortgage loans, in the total and reflecting the company's share.
  • The mortgages are secured by Viewmont Mall ($67.2M, 3 years with 1-year extension option) Francis Scott Key Mall ($60.5M, 3 years with 1-year extension option) and two of the company's JV open-air assets, Court at Oxford Valley ($27.5M, 10-years term) and Red Rose Commons ($17M, 10-years term), extending all of PREIT's near term maturities.
  • "In addition to achieving our business plan NOI objectives, executing on maturity extensions and raising capital to ultimately reduce debt are key pillars of PREIT's plan to improve our balance sheet," chairman & CEO Joseph F. Coradino commented.
  • Shares trading 0.8% higher premarket
