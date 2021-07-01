Pure Sunfarms receives cannabis cultivation license amendment for Delta 2 greenhouse, increasing production capacity by 50%
Jul. 01, 2021 7:51 AM ETVillage Farms International, Inc. (VFF)VFFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Pure Sunfarms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) +2.8% premarket, has received an amendment to the cultivation license for its 1.1M square foot Delta 2 greenhouse facility from Health Canada, allowing it to cultivate cannabis immediately in the half of the Delta 2 facility for which conversion to cannabis production has been completed.
- As per the License Amendment, Pure Sunfarms is also permitted to begin cannabis production in the remaining half of the Delta 2 facility when conversion of that half of facility for cannabis production has been completed.
- This increases Pure Sunfarms' total cultivation capacity to 1.65M square feet.
- Pure Sunfarms expects to begin planting in the completed half of the Delta 2 facility in September with the first harvest expected in November.
- Pure Sunfarms expects to further increase its cultivation capacity to 2.2M square feet during the second half of 2022.
- Michael DeGiglio, CEO, Village Farms said, "Pure Sunfarms has delivered three consecutive quarters of 20 percent or greater growth in retail branded sales, and during the first two months of the second quarter of 2021 was once again the top-selling brand of dried cannabis in Canada's largest provincial market, as it has been in every quarter since it launched its retail branded products in the fourth quarter of 2019. With this expansion, we expect to benefit from additional economies of scale and other efficiencies that will further support our unique ability to not only offer premium quality cannabis products at an everyday price but to do so while consistently generating profitability."