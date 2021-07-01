Krispy Kreme CEO says business model changed since last time the company was public

  • Mike Tattersfield, chairman and CEO Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), said Thursday that the company has completely changed its business model since the last time it was public in 2016.
  • The comments come as the company prepares to return to the public market with an IPO Thursday.
  • In an interview with CNBC, Tattersfield explained the company now follows an omnichannel approach that looks to "get donuts to where the customers are."
  • This involves maintaining about 400 "theater stores" that make donuts and then transfers the product to places like grocery stores and convenience stores, the Krispy Kreme CEO said.
  • Krispy Kreme priced its IPO at $17/share, below an expected range of $21 to $24 a/share.
  • Despite the disappointing pricing, Tattersfield pointed out that the new valuation comes in about 2.5 times higher than the amount that took the firm private in 2016.
  • That valuation, which came about as part of a deal to be purchased by JAB Holdings, totaled $1.35B.
  • Tattersfield noted that the company has also doubled its revenue and EBITDA since that 2016 deal.
  • Looking ahead, Tattersfield outlined the company's growth plans, saying he wanted to keep the theater stops "special" and concentrate on adding "access points," where customers can buy its products.
