Krispy Kreme CEO says business model changed since last time the company was public
Jul. 01, 2021 8:32 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)DNUTBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Mike Tattersfield, chairman and CEO Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), said Thursday that the company has completely changed its business model since the last time it was public in 2016.
- The comments come as the company prepares to return to the public market with an IPO Thursday.
- In an interview with CNBC, Tattersfield explained the company now follows an omnichannel approach that looks to "get donuts to where the customers are."
- This involves maintaining about 400 "theater stores" that make donuts and then transfers the product to places like grocery stores and convenience stores, the Krispy Kreme CEO said.
- Krispy Kreme priced its IPO at $17/share, below an expected range of $21 to $24 a/share.
- Despite the disappointing pricing, Tattersfield pointed out that the new valuation comes in about 2.5 times higher than the amount that took the firm private in 2016.
- That valuation, which came about as part of a deal to be purchased by JAB Holdings, totaled $1.35B.
- Tattersfield noted that the company has also doubled its revenue and EBITDA since that 2016 deal.
- Looking ahead, Tattersfield outlined the company's growth plans, saying he wanted to keep the theater stops "special" and concentrate on adding "access points," where customers can buy its products.