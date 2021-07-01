Alterity shares soar on U.S. patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases

  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares surge over 60% premarket after announcing that it was granted a new U.S. patent targeting neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
  • The patent, from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), secures a broad monopoly over a new class of iron chaperones, a technology capable of redistributing excess iron in the central nervous system.
  • The structural backbone depicted in the patent provides the foundation for small molecule drug candidates with potential to cross the blood brain barrier and directly attack a source of neuropathology, the company said.
  • Alterity also highlighted that it is on track to launch the mid-stage trial of its lead clinical candidate ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), by the end of the calendar year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.