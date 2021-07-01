Alterity shares soar on U.S. patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases
Jul. 01, 2021 8:12 AM ETAlterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares surge over 60% premarket after announcing that it was granted a new U.S. patent targeting neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
- The patent, from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), secures a broad monopoly over a new class of iron chaperones, a technology capable of redistributing excess iron in the central nervous system.
- The structural backbone depicted in the patent provides the foundation for small molecule drug candidates with potential to cross the blood brain barrier and directly attack a source of neuropathology, the company said.
- Alterity also highlighted that it is on track to launch the mid-stage trial of its lead clinical candidate ATH434 for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), by the end of the calendar year.