Vine Energy amends second lien term loan
Jul. 01, 2021 8:13 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) subsidiary amended its second lien term loan agreement for effectively reducing the amount of future natural gas production that is required to be subject to hedging.
- Specifically, for the 24-month period following the original closing date, and for the 24-month period following the delivery of either an annual or mid-year reserve report, 70% of expected production from proved developed producing reserves is now required to be hedged.
- Earlier, 70% of total expected production was required to be hedged.
- "This amendment meaningfully reduces the required hedging under our credit agreements and aligns the requirements of our reserve-based lending facility with our second lien term loan," chairman, president & CEO Eric Marsh commented.