Vine Energy amends second lien term loan

Jul. 01, 2021 8:13 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) subsidiary amended its second lien term loan agreement for effectively reducing the amount of future natural gas production that is required to be subject to hedging.
  • Specifically, for the 24-month period following the original closing date, and for the 24-month period following the delivery of either an annual or mid-year reserve report, 70% of expected production from proved developed producing reserves is now required to be hedged.
  • Earlier, 70% of total expected production was required to be hedged.
  • "This amendment meaningfully reduces the required hedging under our credit agreements and aligns the requirements of our reserve-based lending facility with our second lien term loan," chairman, president & CEO Eric Marsh commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.