Entasis Therapeutics introduces ETX0462 targeting gram-negative and biothreat pathogens
Jul. 01, 2021 8:14 AM ETEntasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX)PBP, ETTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX) presents preclinical data on ETX0462, a novel diazabicyclooctane with antimicrobial activity against multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative and biothreat pathogens, at the 2021 World Microbe Forum.
- Entasis scientists further demonstrated that the activity of ETX0462 was unaffected by all four Ambler classes of β-lactamases and has a low propensity for resistance emergence due to its ability to permeate bacterial cells through multiple porins and inhibit several PBPs.
- In in vivo studies, ETX0462 exhibited robust bactericidal activity reaching >3-log drop in bacterial count vs. initial inoculum in a neutropenic murine lung model against clinical isolates of P. aeruginosa.
- Similar in vivo efficacy was also demonstrated for the biothreat pathogens Y. pestis and B. pseudomallei.
- Entasis demonstrated that ETX0462 was well tolerated in a rat 14-day GLP toxicology study reaching the limit dose of 2,000 mg/kg.