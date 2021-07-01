Bio-Rad in pact with Seegene for diagnostic products targeting infections
Jul. 01, 2021 8:14 AM ETBio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)BIOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) has announced a partnership with South Korean-based Seegene for the development and marketing of infectious disease molecular diagnostic products.
- Per the terms, Seegene, a company focused on multiplex molecular diagnostics, is expected to supply diagnostic tests for the use on Bio-Rad’s CFX96 Dx Real-Time PCR System for U.S. markets subject to clinical development and regulatory clearance from the FDA.
- “Seegene’s unique assay design, chemistries, and high-level multiplexing can detect multiple infectious disease targets simultaneously, making the assays well-suited for syndromic testing,” commented Dara Wright, Bio-Rad EVP and President, Clinical Diagnostics.
- Seeking Alpha contributor, Zach Bristow is bullish on Bio-Rad, noting that the company is “near the tip of the spear in the life sciences sector.”