Enrollment underway in Achilles Therapeutics' Phase I/IIa lung cancer study

Jul. 01, 2021 8:20 AM ETAchilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL)ACHLBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) announces that the first patient in U.S. has been enrolled in its Phase I/IIa CHIRON clinical trial, evaluating the safety, tolerability, and activity of clonal neoantigen T cell (cNeT) therapy as a single dose in adult patients with advanced metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • CHIRON is expected to recruit approx. 40 patients. The primary objective is to assess the safety and tolerability of cNeT.
  • Clinical efficacy will be evaluated as a secondary measure. Additional data evaluating cNeT persistence, phenotype, and functionality will be reviewed while also exploring potential biomarkers of clinical activity and factors affecting response.
