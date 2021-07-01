Kintara shares surge after topline data from mid-stage brain cancer study

  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) announces topline data results from the recurrent arm of its open-label, Phase 2 study of its lead compound VAL-083 in certain patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer.
  • Shares up nearly 40% premarket.
  • The trial is a two-arm, biomarker-driven study testing VAL-083 in GBM patients who have an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase (MGMT) gene.
  • Median overall survival ((mOS)) for the 48 efficacy evaluable patients initially receiving the treatment dose of 30 mg/m2/day was 8.0 months (95% confidence interval: CI 5.9-9.9 months).
  • For the 83 efficacy evaluable patients who have completed at least one cycle of treatment mOS was 7.5 months (CI 6.1-9.0 months)
  • In the 30 mg/m2/day starting dose cohort, five patients experienced a serious adverse event (SAE) possibly related to VAL-083, the company said.
  • Kintara had enrolled the final patient in the adjuvant arm of its ongoing Phase 2 study of VAL-083, last month.
