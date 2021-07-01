ZipRecruiter stock climbs after bullish Barclays start ahead of job boom
Jul. 01, 2021 8:23 AM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP)ZIPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Viewing the company as well positioned for the hiring boom during the economic reopening, Barclays initiates coverage of ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) with an Overweight rating and $30 price target.
- The firm says ZIP's AI-based matching differentiates the company in the $13B U.S. online recruiting market.
- Barclays expects greater "geographic mobility" and continuing remote work trends to fuel online recruiting growth over the medium term.
- ZIP shares are up 2.9% pre-market to $25.70.
- ZipRecruiter went public in late May through a direct listing on the NYSE.