  • In a move to build up its own technology, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is taking a stake in fintech investor Motive Partners, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Apollo will acquire up to a 24.9% stake in Motive in a deal that's set to be announced later today. While financial terms aren't being disclosed, the transaction values the smaller PE firm at ~$1B, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Apollo will also invest in Motive's funds. Meanwhile, a unit of Motive, in which technologists and engineers evaluate investments, will seek to improve Apollo's technology in an effort to broaden its distribution and develop new product offerings.
  • Motive buys financial companies with the aim to bolster their productivity through technology and also makes minority investments in fast-growing software and IT companies.
  • In late 2019, Fiserv agreed to sell 60% of its investment services business to a group led by Motive Partners for $510M.
