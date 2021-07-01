Apollo Global acquires stake in fintech private equity firm Motive Partners - WSJ
Jul. 01, 2021 8:23 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In a move to build up its own technology, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is taking a stake in fintech investor Motive Partners, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Apollo will acquire up to a 24.9% stake in Motive in a deal that's set to be announced later today. While financial terms aren't being disclosed, the transaction values the smaller PE firm at ~$1B, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Apollo will also invest in Motive's funds. Meanwhile, a unit of Motive, in which technologists and engineers evaluate investments, will seek to improve Apollo's technology in an effort to broaden its distribution and develop new product offerings.
- Motive buys financial companies with the aim to bolster their productivity through technology and also makes minority investments in fast-growing software and IT companies.
- In late 2019, Fiserv agreed to sell 60% of its investment services business to a group led by Motive Partners for $510M.