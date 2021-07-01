Celsion gives enrollment update on early-stage ThermoDox pancreatic cancer study
Jul. 01, 2021 Celsion Corporation (CLSN)
- Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) starts enrollment in Oxford University’s Phase I PanDox study with the company's ThermoDox in conjunction with Focused Ultrasound in patients with pancreatic cancer.
- ThermoDox, a heat activated liposomal doxorubicin, will be administered intravenously in 12 patients with non-resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and locally activated by focused ultrasound-mediated hyperthermia.
- The primary endpoint of the two-arm 18-subject PanDox study is enhanced uptake of doxorubicin in pancreatic tumors using ThermoDox and Focused Ultrasound (FUS), compared to systemic delivery of free doxorubicin.
- The company said that the study is expected to be completed by December 2022.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.