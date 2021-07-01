Pulse Biosciences to raise $50M via private placement
Jul. 01, 2021 8:29 AM ETPulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) entered into a stock purchase agreement with Robert W. Duggan, an experienced life sciences executive and the company's board chairman, for purchase of 3.05M shares at $16.4/share.
- All indebtedness owed by the company to Mr. Duggan post the loan agreement between Mr. Duggan and the company (as of Mar. 11) including the principal balance of $41M and accrued and unpaid interest of $0.6M, will be paid through the cancellation and extinguishment of such indebtedness and the issuance of the shares in the private placement.
- Under the private placement, Mr. Duggan will invest an additional $8.4M as new capital.
- "This capital strengthens our balance sheet and enables greater flexibility to drive our top business priorities, the CellFX System Controlled Launch Program and the ongoing product development and initiatives to expand the clinical applications for NPS technology," president & CEO Darrin Uecker commented.
- Currently, Mr. Duggan owns ~46% of outstanding common stock and will become the beneficial owner of ~51% after private placement closure on or about July 7.